Panel discussions: "I Am An American: The Nisei Soldier Experience"
Panel discussions: "I Am An American: The Nisei Soldier Experience"
Two panel discussions that highlight the service of Hawaiʻi's Nisei Soldier families. Presented by the National Veterans Network. 10:30 am "Family Perspective: Objects and Stories", 1:00 pm "Medal of Honor: Courage and Sacrifice".
The exhibit "I Am An American: The Nisei Soldier Experience" will also be open from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, free admission.
Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum
10:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts
(808) 586-0300
hawaiisfca@hawaii.gov
Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum
250 South Hotel StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 586-9959
info@capitolmodern.org