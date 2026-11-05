Panel discussions: "I Am An American: The Nisei Soldier Experience"

Two panel discussions that highlight the service of Hawaiʻi's Nisei Soldier families. Presented by the National Veterans Network. 10:30 am "Family Perspective: Objects and Stories", 1:00 pm "Medal of Honor: Courage and Sacrifice".

The exhibit "I Am An American: The Nisei Soldier Experience" will also be open from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, free admission.