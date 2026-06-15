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Pacific Roller Derby Presents: Hammah Heads VS Pineapple Punks

Pacific Roller Derby Presents: Hammah Heads VS Pineapple Punks

Come join Pacific Roller Derby for a home teams bout between the Hammah Heads VS Pineapple Punks! This event is FREE to the public & family friendly! Be sure to be there for the first whistle at 4pm. Can’t make it in person? Watch us live on Twitch! http://www.twitch.tv/pacificrollerderby

Mililani Outdoor Hockey Rink
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Pacific Roller Derby
pacificrdmedia@gmail.com
https://www.pacificrollerderby.com/
Mililani Outdoor Hockey Rink
95-1000 Makaunulau Street
Mililani, Hawaii 96789
http://www.pacificrollerderby.com