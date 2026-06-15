Pacific Roller Derby Presents: Hammah Heads VS Pineapple Punks
Pacific Roller Derby Presents: Hammah Heads VS Pineapple Punks
Come join Pacific Roller Derby for a home teams bout between the Hammah Heads VS Pineapple Punks! This event is FREE to the public & family friendly! Be sure to be there for the first whistle at 4pm. Can’t make it in person? Watch us live on Twitch! http://www.twitch.tv/pacificrollerderby
Mililani Outdoor Hockey Rink
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pacific Roller Derby
pacificrdmedia@gmail.com
Mililani Outdoor Hockey Rink
95-1000 Makaunulau StreetMililani, Hawaii 96789