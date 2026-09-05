Pacific Roller Derby Double Header

Come on down to Palolo Elementary on Sunday, October 4th for a roller derby double header! First, the Hulagans take on Heart's Delight, visiting all the way from San Jose, CA! Then catch a mixer of skaters for Princesses VS Witches! You won't want to miss this afternoon of family friendly fun. Admission & parking are always free! First whistle is at 2pm, so see you there! Can't catch us in person? Watch the free livestream on Twitch!

https://twitch.tv/pacificrollerderby