Get ready to dive into awesome vibes and flavors from around the Pacific Rim with great food, music, and fun!

Join us at the Navy Exchange Mall for the Pacific Rim Festival! 30 countries' navy will converge to Pearl Harbor for its biennial naval exercises.

Dive into a fun day filled with amazing food, music, and culture from around the Pacific. Bring your friends and family to enjoy the vibes and celebrate together. Don’t miss out on this awesome in-person event in beautiful Honolulu!

Friday, June 26 5pm-9pm. Night Market and Live Entertainment Extravaganza.

Saturday, June 27 10am-6pm. Open Market and Entertainment.

Free and Open to the Public.

For more information, visit www.pacificexpos.com.