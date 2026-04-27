© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pacific Media Group Job Fair

Pacific Media Group Job Fair

Pacific Media Group Job Fair
Saturday, May 2 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM | Center Court

Ready to jumpstart your career, explore a new path, or simply find your next great job opportunity? Join Pacific Media Group for an exciting Job Fair that brings local employers and motivated job seekers together—right here on Maui.

For Job Seekers
* Connect face-to-face with businesses that are actively hiring
* Explore opportunities across multiple industries
* Learn about open positions, company culture, and growth opportunities
* Take the next step toward a job that fits your goals

For Businesses & Employers
* Showcase your company and open positions
* Meet motivated candidates in person
* Build your local brand and recruitment pipeline

Interested in participating?
Email promotions@pmghawaii.com to reserve your spot.

Last day to sign up: April 24

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
275 W Kaahumanu Ave
Kahului, Hawaii 96732
https://queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/