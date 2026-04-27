Pacific Media Group Job Fair

Saturday, May 2 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM | Center Court

Ready to jumpstart your career, explore a new path, or simply find your next great job opportunity? Join Pacific Media Group for an exciting Job Fair that brings local employers and motivated job seekers together—right here on Maui.

For Job Seekers

* Connect face-to-face with businesses that are actively hiring

* Explore opportunities across multiple industries

* Learn about open positions, company culture, and growth opportunities

* Take the next step toward a job that fits your goals

For Businesses & Employers

* Showcase your company and open positions

* Meet motivated candidates in person

* Build your local brand and recruitment pipeline

Interested in participating?

Email promotions@pmghawaii.com to reserve your spot.

Last day to sign up: April 24

