Volcano Festival Chorus Celebrates the Holidays

The Volcano Festival Chorus is celebrating the holidays with its annual concert, "Our Wish for You This Christmas.” The concert is a gift to the community from the Kilauea Drama and Entertainment Network (KDEN). The musical performance is on Saturday, December 5th, at 7:00pm in the Lehua Room of the Kilauea Military Camp. Please park at the Kilauea Theater and follow the path past the chapel to the Lehua Room.

The chorus will perform a mixture of sacred and secular holiday music under the direction of Melanie Oldfather, accompanied by Walter Greenwood with Cheryl Shine on the flute. “The first half of the concert traditional and will include selections from “Amahl and the Night Visitors”. They will feature Viki DeMello, Ian McMillan, Landon Scott and Roch Jones . The second half has lighter music blending favorite lyrics with different melodies and some chorus favorites” says Oldfather. “The Volcano concert is special as it feels wintery as we sing. It helps get one in the mood for the holidays!”

As always, admission is free, donations will be gratefully accepted. Come join with us to celebrate the season. For additional information, you can contact KDEN at 808-982-7344 or email kdenhawaii@gmail.com.