Celebrate the rich heritage of Hawaiʻi’s Uchinānchu community with Our Okinawan ʻOhana: Stories We Share from Hawaiʻi’s Uchinānchu Community, coming to Palikū Theatre at Windward Community College on October 17 and 18, 2026. Written by Hawaiʻi’s Poet Laureate Lee A. Tonouchi and created by PlayBuilders of Hawaiʻi Theater Company, this deeply authentic play is built entirely from true stories gathered from real community members. Co-directed by Harry Wong III and Terri Madden, the production brings these memories to life using a unique blend of experienced ensemble actors and local community participants sharing their own lived experiences. Audiences will journey through a vibrant tapestry of real-life Okinawan experiences—from the heroic post-WWII relief effort where Hawaiʻi Okinawans sent 550 pigs across the ocean to help Okinawa recover, to the historic crowning of the very first Okinawan Cherry Blossom Princess, alongside touching stories of plantation life, family, food, and cultural traditions. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased now at www.playbuilders.org.