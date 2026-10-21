© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Open House - Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus

Open House - Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus

Hawaii's longest running and most advanced community youth choir invite you to an open house this coming Saturday. Do you know of a child who would be interested in learning to sing, grow as a performer, strengthen their music and singing skills? Come spend some time with us and experience a rehearsal. We welcome our community to come experience HYOC in rehearsal. NO obligation. Please register to attend at our website so we can welcome you and your child.

University of Hawaii Manoa Music Department
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus
808-521-2982
info@hyoc.org
http://www.hyoc.org

Artist Group Info

Malia Kaai-Barrett
info@hyoc.org
www.hyoc.org
University of Hawaii Manoa Music Department
2411 Dole St.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822