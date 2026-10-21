Open House - Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus
Open House - Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus
Hawaii's longest running and most advanced community youth choir invite you to an open house this coming Saturday. Do you know of a child who would be interested in learning to sing, grow as a performer, strengthen their music and singing skills? Come spend some time with us and experience a rehearsal. We welcome our community to come experience HYOC in rehearsal. NO obligation. Please register to attend at our website so we can welcome you and your child.
University of Hawaii Manoa Music Department
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus
808-521-2982
info@hyoc.org
Artist Group Info
Malia Kaai-Barrett
info@hyoc.org
University of Hawaii Manoa Music Department
2411 Dole St.Honolulu, Hawaii 96822