Nutcracker Sweets 2026

Momentum Dance Maui and Maui OnStage are proud to collaborate for the sixth year on our beloved holiday family classic, Nutcracker Sweets, at the Historic Iao Theater!

Join Clara on her magical adventure through the enchanted Land of Sweets. Following the Stahlbaums' lively Christmas party, Clara falls asleep and dreams of a fantastical world. Guided through a realm of dancing snowflakes, she is welcomed to the Land of Sweets by the Sugar Plum Fairy, entertained by characters from around the world, and mesmerized by the Waltz of the Flowers.

Directed by Kathleen McKeon, alongside a team of talented choreographers—Alannah Andersen, Jackie Dowsett, Ali McKeon, Emily McKeon, Camille Romero, and Katie Higuchi—and featuring costumes and party scene direction by Kathleen Schulz, this production showcases over 50 ballet dancers and many of Maui's favorite actors. Guests will enjoy dynamic screen projections, beautiful lighting design, period sets, and even

snow on Maui!

We hope you will join us for this exciting holiday tradition!

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

OPENING DAY "SWEET DEAL" – BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE!

For our Sat, Dec 12 at 2 PM performance only, purchase one General Admission ticket and receive one FREE Student ticket!

Use promo code NutcrackerBOGO at checkout.

December 12, 13, 19 & 20

Historic ʻĪao Theater

Get your tickets at mauionstage.com

Share the magic, bring the keiki, and make some holiday memories with us!

#mauikids #theateronmaui #mauievents #mauiactivities #thingstodoonmaui

