Get Ready to Laugh with Nunsense at Aloha Theatre!

Holy hilarity! Get ready for a heavenly dose of laughter, music, and mischief as Nunsense takes the stage at Aloha Theatre! When a group of lovable, lively nuns finds themselves in an unexpected predicament, the result is a delightfully funny musical comedy filled with outrageous antics, toe-tapping tunes, and plenty of good-natured fun.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or experiencing this beloved comedy for the first time, Nunsense promises an entertaining night out that will have you laughing all the way home. Gather your friends, bring the family, and join us for a little laughter with a lot of heart!

Performance Dates: November 20 – December 6

Showtimes:

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:30 PM

Location: Aloha Theatre

Don’t miss your chance to see these sisters bring the house down! Come for the comedy, stay for the music, and leave with a smile. We’ll see you at the theatre!