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November ONO-Free Range Comedy and the Chiclets

November ONO-Free Range Comedy and the Chiclets

November ONO-Free Range Comedy and the Chiclets

Free Rangers Mathew Brass and Kristi Scott and Tuesday Night Gang bring you an evening of freshly made, on-the-spot comedy!

Mahalo to our One Night Only Sponsors!
Series Sponsor - Russ Taft
Tech Sponsor - Wave of Harmony Foundation
Concessions Sponsor - The Fish Shack

Maui OnStage at the Historic 'Iao Theater
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maui Onstage
8082426969
mauionstage.info@gmail.com
http://mauionstage.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic 'Iao Theater
68 N. Market St
Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
808-242-6969
boxoffice@mauionstage.com
https://www.mauionstage.com