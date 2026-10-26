November ONO-Free Range Comedy and the Chiclets
November ONO-Free Range Comedy and the Chiclets
November ONO-Free Range Comedy and the Chiclets
Free Rangers Mathew Brass and Kristi Scott and Tuesday Night Gang bring you an evening of freshly made, on-the-spot comedy!
Mahalo to our One Night Only Sponsors!
Series Sponsor - Russ Taft
Tech Sponsor - Wave of Harmony Foundation
Concessions Sponsor - The Fish Shack
Maui OnStage at the Historic 'Iao Theater
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Maui Onstage
8082426969
mauionstage.info@gmail.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic 'Iao Theater
68 N. Market StWailuku, Hawaii 96793
808-242-6969
boxoffice@mauionstage.com