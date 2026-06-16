HONOLULU, HI — PlayBuilders of Hawaiʻi Theater Company will present a staged reading of No One Is Prepared for Alzheimer’s: One Family’s Story on Tuesday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 7:00 PM at Kumu Kahua Theatre as part of its Dark Night Series. June is internationally recognized as Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month. Based on the published journal of Lindsey Pjerrou Desrochers, the piece explores caregiving, Alzheimer’s disease, memory, grief, and love through one family’s experience. Lindsey began writing while caring for her husband, George, documenting both his journey with Alzheimer’s and her own life as his caregiver.The journal has been prepared for the stage by Elizabeth Wichmann-Walczak and features PeggyAnne Siegmund as Lindsey and Allan Okubo as George. The staged reading takes dramatic license by dividing the material between the two actors, imagining George’s inner voice and transforming the journal into an intimate conversation. Though emotionally honest and diﬃcult at times, Lindsey describes the work as ultimately a love story.The evening will also include the “Lindsey scene” from PlayBuilders’ 2023 community-based production The Super Executive Aunties of the Mālama the Caregivers Collective, which was developed through story circles with family caregivers on Oʻahu.“This reading honors the exhaustion, grief, humor, devotion, and deep love that caregivers carry. It also connects naturally with Kumu Kahua’s current production, which explores generational memory and touches on the subject of dementia,” said Terri Madden, founder and executive director of PlayBuilders of Hawaiʻi Theater Company.PeggyAnne Siegmund began her professional acting career at age six, with credits including Broadway, regional theatre, radio, television, and ﬁlm. Allan Okubo is an original board member of PlayBuilders and has performed in numerous productions throughout Hawaiʻi, including The Super Executive Aunties of the Mālama the Caregivers Collective.The event invites audiences to reﬂect on the often unseen emotional lives of caregivers and their loved ones, while honoring the power of community storytelling to create connection and healing.PlayBuilders gathers, honors, and shares Hawaiʻi’s real-life stories through theatre, creating spaces where culturally rich and diverse communities can connect, be heard, and be empowered.“Kumu Kahua Theatre’s Dark Night Series was created to offer other theatre groups, playwrights, and performance artists the opportunity to present their work to the community. This series is presented during dark nights, evenings when Kumu Kahua’s regular season shows are not being performed. To be part of the Dark Night Series artists must submit a proposal, which is reviewed by the Artistic Director of Kumu Kahua. From these proposals, projects are chosen that Kumu Kahua feels will promote the development of the theatrical arts and benefit local artists. Kumu Kahua sees this as another way to enhance and enrich the cultural diversity and artistic climate of Honolulu;”