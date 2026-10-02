No Dictators-- Vote Early. -Get Out The Vote
No Dictators-- Vote Early. -Get Out The Vote
Join Kauaʻi Indivisible for “No Dictators—Get Out the Vote” on Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 9:30–11:30 a.m. on the sidewalks in front of the Historic County Building lawn, 4396 Rice Street, Līhuʻe.
We’ll gather to stand up for democracy and encourage early voting. The event opens with a blessing by Kumu Sabra Kauka, with DJ and music donated by Kustom Sounds Kauai.
Bring your signs, invite your friends, and join our community. Make a plan. Vote early!
Learn more at indivisiblekauai.org.
Historic County Building Lawn- Sidewalks facing Rice Street
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Kauai Indivisible
808 651 9916
indivisiblekauai1@gmail.com
Historic County Building Lawn- Sidewalks facing Rice Street
4396 Rice Street Līhuʻe, HI 96766Lihue, Hawaii 96766
808 651 9916
indivisiblekauai1@gmail.com