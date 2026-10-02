No Dictators-- Vote Early. -Get Out The Vote

Join Kauaʻi Indivisible for “No Dictators—Get Out the Vote” on Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 9:30–11:30 a.m. on the sidewalks in front of the Historic County Building lawn, 4396 Rice Street, Līhuʻe.

We’ll gather to stand up for democracy and encourage early voting. The event opens with a blessing by Kumu Sabra Kauka, with DJ and music donated by Kustom Sounds Kauai.

Bring your signs, invite your friends, and join our community. Make a plan. Vote early!

Learn more at indivisiblekauai.org.