The Nightmare Before Christmas at Aloha Theatre!

What’s this? What’s this? The Nightmare Before Christmas is coming to Aloha Theatre! Join us for a magical movie night with Jack Skellington as Halloween Town meets Christmas Town in this beloved stop-motion classic.

Movies are back with films everyone will love! Grab some hot, freshly popped popcorn or a sweet treat from our concessions, kick back, and enjoy a fun, relaxing night together.

Saturday, December 8th Showtime: 7 PM Location: Aloha Theatre

Dinner and a Movie! Admission is FREE with dinner next door at The Theatery. Make your reservations at www.TheTheatery.com.

Tickets are $10 each when purchased in advance at www.alohatheatre.com, or you can purchase them at the box office up to 30 minutes before showtime.

Bring your family and friends and enjoy this timeless holiday favorite on the big screen!

We’ll see you at Aloha Theatre!