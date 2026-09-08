New York-based producer, DJ, and label owner Tyler Marenyi best known as NGHTMRE has solidified himself as a global force in modern dance music. In 2015, Skrillex dropped Tyler’s previously unreleased single “Street” on Ultra Music Festival’s main stage - a career defining moment that led to his ascent to stardom as NGHTMRE. With his own GudVibrations record label co-curated alongside SLANDER, and collaborations with ZHU, The Chainsmokers, Gunna, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Dillon Francis, and more, NGHTMRE is a heavyweight champion in both EDM and hip-hop. A philosopher of sound design, his sweltering sets are infused with field recordings and unorthodox samples to create immersive, inimitable listening experiences. With his tenured residency at Hakkasan Las Vegas, headlining performances across Australia, Europe, and Asia, appearances at festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, Ultra, and performances at legendary venues like Bill Graham Auditorium, Aragon Ballroom, Terminal 5, and many more, NGHTMRE is an icon both in the studio and on stage. In 2022, Following recent collaborations with Zeds Dead, Zomboy and Georgia Ku, and Ray Volpe, his debut LP “DRMVRSE” has been unveiled while amassing critical acclaim from media giants like Billboard, Complex, Forbes, and The Fader, combining with the likes of SLANDER, Oliver Tree, Upsahl, IDK and more.