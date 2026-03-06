Join us for Mōʻiliʻili's largest New Year celebration!

The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi invites you to welcome the Year of the Fire Sheep at the New Year's ʻOhana Festival presented by Non-Stop Travel on Sunday, January 10, 2027. Enjoy local food and drinks, cultural demonstrations, live entertainment, and a craft fair as we celebrate Hawaiʻi's beloved local and Japanese New Year traditions together.

2027 will be a milestone year, marking the JCCH's 40th anniversary alongside the 75th Cherry Blossom Festival Opening Ceremony. Please join us for a memorable celebration!

Admission is free. Family- and pet-friendly. More Information: https://www.jcchawaii.org/events/nyof2027