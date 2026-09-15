The two-time Grammy Award nominated Neave Trio has earned international acclaim for its engaging performances, rich sound, and innovative programming. Formed in 2010, the ensemble champions both beloved timeless masterworks and bold new works from today’s most sought-after composers, including the Pulitzer-prize winning Jennifer Higdon. The Trio captivates audiences through artistry, precision, and a shared passion for expanding the piano trio repertoire.

Enjoy a thoughtfully curated program of timeless chamber music classics as well as a Hawaii premiere for our season opener.

Coleridge-Taylor, Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio

Brahms Piano Trio No. 2 in C Major, Op. 87

Higdon, “A Vast Palette”

Piazzolla, Las cuatro estaciones porteñas

