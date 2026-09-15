Neave Trio
Neave Trio
The two-time Grammy Award nominated Neave Trio has earned international acclaim for its engaging performances, rich sound, and innovative programming. Formed in 2010, the ensemble champions both beloved timeless masterworks and bold new works from today’s most sought-after composers, including the Pulitzer-prize winning Jennifer Higdon. The Trio captivates audiences through artistry, precision, and a shared passion for expanding the piano trio repertoire.
Enjoy a thoughtfully curated program of timeless chamber music classics as well as a Hawaii premiere for our season opener.
Coleridge-Taylor, Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio
Brahms Piano Trio No. 2 in C Major, Op. 87
Higdon, “A Vast Palette”
Piazzolla, Las cuatro estaciones porteñas
Orvis Auditorium - University of Hawaii at Manoa
$55 (adult); $15 (students)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Honolulu Chamber Music Series
808-956-8246
csinfo@hawaii.edu
Orvis Auditorium - University of Hawaii at Manoa
2411 Dole StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96822
808-956-8246