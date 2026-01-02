Navigating the Islands: Culture, Health, and Community

Join Voices of Micronesians of Maui for an afternoon of connection, culture, and support at this FREE community event designed for the whole family!

Saturday, May 30

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Center Court, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

What to Expect

Discover resources, celebrate culture, and connect with your community:

Free Health Screenings

Health Insurance Enrollment Assistance

Job Opportunity Support & Resources

Cultural Showcase & Live Entertainment

Giveaways & Prizes

Fun Kids’ Area

Interactive Demos & More

Whether you're looking for support, celebrating culture, or just enjoying a fun day out with family, Navigating the Islands brings it all together in one vibrant event.

All are welcome — come connect, learn, and celebrate community!