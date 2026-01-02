Navigating the Islands: Culture, Health, and Community
Navigating the Islands: Culture, Health, and Community
Join Voices of Micronesians of Maui for an afternoon of connection, culture, and support at this FREE community event designed for the whole family!
Saturday, May 30
2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Center Court, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center
What to Expect
Discover resources, celebrate culture, and connect with your community:
Free Health Screenings
Health Insurance Enrollment Assistance
Job Opportunity Support & Resources
Cultural Showcase & Live Entertainment
Giveaways & Prizes
Fun Kids’ Area
Interactive Demos & More
Whether you're looking for support, celebrating culture, or just enjoying a fun day out with family, Navigating the Islands brings it all together in one vibrant event.
All are welcome — come connect, learn, and celebrate community!
Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
275 W Kaahumanu AveKahului, Hawaii 96732