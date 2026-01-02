© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Navigating the Islands: Culture, Health, and Community

Navigating the Islands: Culture, Health, and Community

Join Voices of Micronesians of Maui for an afternoon of connection, culture, and support at this FREE community event designed for the whole family!

Saturday, May 30
2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Center Court, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

What to Expect
Discover resources, celebrate culture, and connect with your community:

Free Health Screenings
Health Insurance Enrollment Assistance
Job Opportunity Support & Resources
Cultural Showcase & Live Entertainment
Giveaways & Prizes
Fun Kids’ Area
Interactive Demos & More

Whether you're looking for support, celebrating culture, or just enjoying a fun day out with family, Navigating the Islands brings it all together in one vibrant event.

All are welcome — come connect, learn, and celebrate community!

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
275 W Kaahumanu Ave
Kahului, Hawaii 96732
https://queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/