'Much Ado' at Chaminade University

Beginning Saturday, November 14, 2026 | 7 PM (Six showings)

Loo Theatre, Chaminade University (5-10 minutes from Waikiki)

Tickets on sale now!

Presenting Much Ado, a family-friendly, short & sweet adaptation of Shakespeare's famous comedy, Much Ado About Nothing!

A company of victorious soldiers returns to a sun-bathed Italian estate nestled in a citrus orchard. They soon turn their attention to romance and revelry, but gossip, jealousy, and deception quickly follow.

Beatrice and Benedick would rather argue than admit their true feelings for one another. Meanwhile, Hero and Claudio discover that falling in love can be downright dangerous.

With mistaken identities, meddling friends, scandalous rumors, bumbling constables, masquerades, singing, dancing, and plenty of verbal sparring, Much Ado is Shakespeare at his most playful.

All are invited to Chaminade University’s Loo Theatre, not far from Waikiki in the Kaimuki neighborhood. Looking to take in a comedy during your visit to the island? Come join us!

Dates and times:

Sat Nov 14 - 7pm

Sun Nov 15 - 2pm

Thu Nov 19 - 7pm

Fri Nov 20 - 7pm

Sat Nov 21 - 7pm

Sun Nov 22 - 2pm

RUNTIME: approx. 90 minutes

Reservations are highly recommended. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door before show times on a first come, first served basis. Box Office Website: https://chaminade.simpletix.com/

