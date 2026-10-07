MOHALA MAI 2026 A 30th Anniversary Celebration

Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka o Uka, under the direction of Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva, proudly presents Mōhala Mai — A 30th Anniversary Celebration, commemorating three decades of hula, mele, culture, and aloha.

More than 200 dancers from Maui, Japan, and Mexico will take the stage for an unforgettable evening, sharing beloved hula, treasured mele, and cherished memories that have shaped the hālau’s remarkable 30-year journey. From its humble roots in a garage in Upcountry, Maui, to becoming Merrie Monarch overall champions, Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka o Uka celebrates the people, places, and traditions that have carried its legacy forward.

Mōhala Mai is not only a reflection on what has been—it is a look toward what is still to come. In a meaningful moment for the hālau, the evening will honor the next generation and recognize those chosen to carry this legacy into the future.

Thirty years in the making. More than 200 dancers. One extraordinary night. This is a rare evening of hula, legacy, and aloha—an event not to be missed."

"Never cease to act for fear you may fail" ~ Na Liliʻuokalani