Join us in Mōʻiliʻili at our first Mochi & Matcha Fest! 🩷💚

Experience mochitsuki 餅つき, the traditional method of mochi-pounding, and spend the day enjoying a variety of mochi products and matcha drinks from local small-business vendors at our pet- and family-friendly event.*

OUR VENDORS: ALOHA MATCHA HAWAII • Aloha Mochi Company • A-Team Treats • Fujiya Hawaiʻi • Good Juju Hawaii • Green Times Matcha • Koolau Sweets LLC • Mochiffle • Ohana Hui Cafe • Onigiri Onibe • Ooh You • Sip Cafe • SweetiE • Yang's Hawaiʻi

MOCHITSUKI WORKSHOP**: Learn about a cherished New Year's tradition with Konko Mission of Wahiawa! Registered participants will receive a hands-on mochi-pounding lesson followed by an opportunity to shape and take their own mochi. Registration is required. Spaces are limited.

TRADING TABLE: Bring anything you’d like to trade: Happy Meal toys, collectibles, and figurines. Meet-ups will be in the Gift Shop during the event. Spread the word for a greater chance to complete your collection and meet other local collectors!

📅 Saturday, December 5, 2026

🕘 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

📍 JCCH 1st Floor Courtyard & Breezeway

➡️ Learn more at bit.ly/jcchmochimatcha

*Free Mochi & Matcha Fest event admission. 4-hour parking validation with a JCCH Gift Shop purchase.

**Registration is required for hands-on Mochitsuki Workshop participation. We recently emailed JCCH members a coupon code for $10 off the registration fee. Not a member? Sign up or renew your membership online.