Mililani Hawaiian ‘Ohana Holiday Parade After Party

Celebrate the Holiday Season with a Party after the Parade!

Watch nearly 1,000+ Parade Marchers in the 39th Annual Mililani Holiday Parade!

Keiki can make their own holiday crafts!

There will be Face Painting and a Glitter Tattoo Station!

Take selfies with Santa and a holiday character!

Win prizes!

It’s fun for the whole family.

The Parade will start at 9am, and will include Mililani High School Band, Antique Cars, Beauty Queens, Local Businesses, Schools, Community Groups, Parade Dignitaries and of course, Santa Claus!

The parade starts at Mililani High School Kauinana Stadium and will travel along Kipapa Drive past Millani Shopping Center, to Moenamanu St., then onto Kuahelani Ave., and Meheula Pkwy., ending at the Town Center of Mililani.

Watch the parade, then stay for the fun and celebrate the holiday with us!

The Annual Mililani Holiday Parade After Party will be held one day only, Saturday, December 5, 2026. Keiki Holiday Craft Kits available while supplies last.