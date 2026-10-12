Mid-Pacific Institute Presents Pippin

Award-winning musical explores one young man’s extraordinary search for happiness and fulfillment

Mid-Pacific School of the Arts (MPSA) presents Pippin, featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

Mid-Pacific School of the Arts brings the Tony Award-winning musical Pippin to the stage, featuring an unforgettable score by four-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz. The circus-inspired production follows a young prince on his journey to discover what it means to live an extraordinary life.

As heir to the Frankish throne, Pippin searches for true happiness and fulfillment through the glory of battle, the temptations of romance and the intrigue of political power. Despite his pursuit of an exceptional life, Pippin ultimately discovers that happiness may be found not in extraordinary endeavors, but in the seemingly ordinary moments of everyday life.

Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Pippin combines memorable music, theatrical spectacle and a timeless coming-of-age story that explores ambition, purpose and the search for fulfillment.