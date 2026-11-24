Shine into the season with joy and wonder!

As the winter solstice draws near, we come together to honor the light’s return with candles glowing and spirits lifted.

Our keiki (children) from hula, aerial dance, and yoga will take the stage, sharing their creativity and dedication through performances sure to fill you with warmth and delight.

Travel the globe with us through movement! Experience the vibrant rhythms of Argentine Tango, and the grace of traditional Hawaiian Hula. Plus, enjoy an inspiring mix of Veil Dance , Contemporary Dance, Nia, and more!

Gather your ‘ohana and celebrate a Merry & Bright at Still & Moving Center!

Free admission – reserve your seats early for this beloved annual event.

Come early and enjoy cozy treats served by Still & Moving!

Join us for a Merry & Bright celebration with your ‘ohana at Still & Moving Center!

FREE! Pre-registration suggested to reserve seating for this popular event.