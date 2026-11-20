Mele Kalikimaka Magic is coming to Maui Mall Village!

We're bringing the Village Vibes to Center Court with heartwarming holiday fun for the whole ʻohana on Saturdays, December 5, 12 & 19, from 3–6:30 PM.

Snap selfies with Santa & his holiday friends in our magical Winter Glow Dome Photobooth!

All you have to do is bring a non-perishable food donation to our Season of Giving: A Holiday Food Drive. Every donation helps brighten a Maui family's holiday.