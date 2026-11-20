Mele Kalikimaka Magic
Mele Kalikimaka Magic
Mele Kalikimaka Magic is coming to Maui Mall Village!
We're bringing the Village Vibes to Center Court with heartwarming holiday fun for the whole ʻohana on Saturdays, December 5, 12 & 19, from 3–6:30 PM.
Snap selfies with Santa & his holiday friends in our magical Winter Glow Dome Photobooth!
All you have to do is bring a non-perishable food donation to our Season of Giving: A Holiday Food Drive. Every donation helps brighten a Maui family's holiday.
Maui Mall Village
Every week through Dec 19, 2026.
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 06:30 PM
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 06:30 PM
Maui Mall Village
70 East Kaahumanu AveKahului, Hawaii 96732