Maui Pro Arts Presents: Spanksgiving Burlesque
Maui Pro Arts Presents: Spanksgiving Burlesque
Spanksgiving
Friday, November 27, 2026
Starts at 7:30pm
Run Time: 2 hours including intermission
About the Show
Presented by ProArts Playhouse and Mana’o Radio
A deliciously cheeky and seductive variety show for 18 and over. Including sultry burlesque, adult comedy, spellbinding dancing and aerial arts……
Premium Seats get swag bags!
MATURE CONTENT, PLAYFULNESS PREFERRED
BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/764761/
Ticket Information (Including Fees)
Premium:
$90.10 (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables and a swag bag)
Preferred:
$68.90 (front row of any seating tier)
Regular Seating:
$53
Partially-Obstructed View:
$37.10
The Access for All Program is sponsored by Arnold F. Jacobson & Jennifer B. Meyers and by Wendy Haupt
BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/764761/