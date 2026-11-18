Spanksgiving

Friday, November 27, 2026

Starts at 7:30pm

Run Time: 2 hours including intermission

About the Show

Presented by ProArts Playhouse and Mana’o Radio

A deliciously cheeky and seductive variety show for 18 and over. Including sultry burlesque, adult comedy, spellbinding dancing and aerial arts……

Premium Seats get swag bags!

MATURE CONTENT, PLAYFULNESS PREFERRED

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/764761/

Ticket Information (Including Fees)

Premium:

$90.10 (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables and a swag bag)

Preferred:

$68.90 (front row of any seating tier)

Regular Seating:

$53

Partially-Obstructed View:

$37.10

The Access for All Program is sponsored by Arnold F. Jacobson & Jennifer B. Meyers and by Wendy Haupt

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/764761/