MAUI POPS ORCHESTRA - Modern Broadway
MAUI POPS ORCHESTRA - Modern Broadway
Modern Broadway – Join the Maui Pops Orchestra with Broadway stars Nicole Parker, Morgan James, and Hugh Panaro for an afternoon of blockbuster hits from The Great White Way! Hear selections from Broadway's latest sensations such as Hamilton, Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, Rent, Chicago, Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, and many more.
MauiArts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
$37, $50, $70, & $80 (Includes ALL Fees)
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 10 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Maui Arts & Cultural Center
8082427469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
MauiArts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
One Cameron WayKahului, Hawaii 96732
808-242-7469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org