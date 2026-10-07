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MAUI POPS ORCHESTRA - Holiday Pops

MAUI POPS ORCHESTRA - Holiday Pops

Holiday Pops – Ring in the season with Holiday in High Fidelity, featuring vocalist Joan Ellison with the Maui Pops Orchestra, under the direction of Jim Durham. This nostalgic program features Judy Garland's original arrangement of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, alongside holiday favorites made famous by Peggy Lee, Eydie Gormé, Sarah Vaughan, Andy Williams, and more. Join us for an afternoon of pure bliss.

MauiArts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
$37, $50, $70, & $80 (Includes ALL Fees)
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maui Arts & Cultural Center
8082427469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
MauiArts.org
MauiArts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
One Cameron Way
Kahului, Hawaii 96732
808-242-7469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
https://mauiarts.org/index.php