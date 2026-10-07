MAUI POPS ORCHESTRA - Holiday Pops
MAUI POPS ORCHESTRA - Holiday Pops
Holiday Pops – Ring in the season with Holiday in High Fidelity, featuring vocalist Joan Ellison with the Maui Pops Orchestra, under the direction of Jim Durham. This nostalgic program features Judy Garland's original arrangement of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, alongside holiday favorites made famous by Peggy Lee, Eydie Gormé, Sarah Vaughan, Andy Williams, and more. Join us for an afternoon of pure bliss.
MauiArts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
$37, $50, $70, & $80 (Includes ALL Fees)
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Maui Arts & Cultural Center
8082427469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
MauiArts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
One Cameron WayKahului, Hawaii 96732
808-242-7469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org