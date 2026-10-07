MAUI POPS ORCHESTRA - Hawaiian Soul with PAULA FUGA

Hawaiian Soul - Join us for an unforgettable afternoon as three-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award–winning singer-songwriter Paula Fuga, hailed as the voice of modern Hawaiian soul, graces the stage alongside the Maui Pops Orchestra. Exquisite vocals, powerful lyrics, and gorgeous melodies have earned Paula Fuga widespread critical praise and made her one of the most sought-after live performers in Hawai‘i. Experience the heartfelt beauty of her original songs and more, brought to life with lush orchestral arrangements, for an immersive celebration of music, culture, and aloha spirit.