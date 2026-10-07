MAUI POPS ORCHESTRA - Classical Mystery Tour - A Tribute to The Beatles
MAUI POPS ORCHESTRA - Classical Mystery Tour - A Tribute to The Beatles
Classical Mystery Tour – A Tribute to The Beatles - Imagine if The Beatles had a chance to perform live in concert with a symphony orchestra? Classical Mystery Tour brings this musical dream to life! The four musicians in Classical Mystery Tour not only look and sound just like The Beatles, but they are also renowned for their stunningly authentic renditions of the band's iconic hits. From Yesterday and A Day in the Life to All You Need is Love and Hey Jude, Classical Mystery Tour recreates the songs exactly as originally recorded, backed by the Maui Pops Orchestra.
MauiArts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
$37, $50, $70, & $80 (Includes ALL Fees)
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 21 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Maui Arts & Cultural Center
8082427469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
MauiArts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
One Cameron WayKahului, Hawaii 96732
808-242-7469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org