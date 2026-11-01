© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program 2026 Winter Break Camp!

Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program 2026 Winter Break Camp!

Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program
2026 Winter Break Camp!

December 21st-31st*
9:00-3:00

Monday – Friday

Ages 6-12

$150.00

Sibling Discounts and limited scholarships are available

Showcase Thurs, Dec 31st at 2:00pm

*No Camp on Christmas and Dismissal Time 1:00 on Christmas Eve

MAHALO to our sponsor Wave of Harmony in partnership with the Gilbert and Aileen Kam Chuck Charitable Trust

Students of all levels will explore elements of theater including vocalization, character development, music, movement, dance, and ensemble-building. Through theater exercises, students will build acting skills needed to create truthful characters. Camp will finish with a showcase for families. Students will also be learning from a variety of teaching artist who will teach things like musical theater dance, poetry, scenery painting, and more.

Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program Studio at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Shopping Center
$150.00
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 21 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maui OnStage's Education and Youth Program
808-242-6969
boxoffice@mauionstage.com
https://www.mauionstage.com/

Artist Group Info

kalani.mauionstage@gmail.com
Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program Studio at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Shopping Center
275 W Kaahumanu Ave
Kahului, Hawaii 96732
808-868-0333
jessica.mauionstage@gmail.com
https://www.mauionstage.com