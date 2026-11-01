Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program

2026 Winter Break Camp!

December 21st-31st*

9:00-3:00

Monday – Friday

Ages 6-12

$150.00

Sibling Discounts and limited scholarships are available

Showcase Thurs, Dec 31st at 2:00pm

*No Camp on Christmas and Dismissal Time 1:00 on Christmas Eve

MAHALO to our sponsor Wave of Harmony in partnership with the Gilbert and Aileen Kam Chuck Charitable Trust

Students of all levels will explore elements of theater including vocalization, character development, music, movement, dance, and ensemble-building. Through theater exercises, students will build acting skills needed to create truthful characters. Camp will finish with a showcase for families. Students will also be learning from a variety of teaching artist who will teach things like musical theater dance, poetry, scenery painting, and more.

