Maui On Stage Presents Enchanted Bookshop

Maui OnStage Education & Youth Program presents “The Enchanted Bookshop”

Dates and Times:

Saturday, November 14th 11:00AM and 2:00PM

Sunday, November 15th 2:00PM

Saturday, November 21st 11:00AM and 2:00PM

Sunday, November 22nd 2:00PM

Run Time: 1 Hour – No Intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/764227/

Presented by the Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank Foundation

ABOUT THE SHOW:

During the day, A Likely Story may look like any other used bookstore. But at night, it’s a place where magic happens. That’s when the characters inside the books come alive.

Six of those characters — Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi, and Tom Sawyer — long to help Margie, the scatterbrained owner, save her struggling store. But they’re not allowed to leave the building or be seen by human eyes. So when a pair of smugglers comes looking for a stolen necklace hidden inside one of the books, the characters are torn. Should they warn Margie and risk disappearing forever? Or can they find a way to defeat the crooks without being seen?

Featuring additional appearances by such beloved literary characters as the Queen of Hearts, Long John Silver, and Doctor Dolittle, this charming comedy celebrates the joy of reading in a fresh, fun-filled way.

Ticket Information

All Tickets $10

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/764227/