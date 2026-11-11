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Maui Choral Arts Holiday Concert

Maui Choral Arts Holiday Concert

Maui Choral Arts, a 90-voice community choir, offers a Holiday Concert focused on light and love.

Join us for an afternoon of holiday favorites in fresh arrangements and new works to delight your ears, all bearing the theme of "The light of love".

The concert will run about 1 hour 45 minutes (including a 15-min intermission).

John Rowehl
Artistic Director and Conductor

Phillip Kirchman
Collaborative Pianist

with guest musicians:

Sharon Nakama Baybayan
Oboe

Nolan Wren
Percussion

SATURDAY, DEC 5, 2026 | 3 PM

SEABURY AʻALIʻIKŪHONUA CREATIVE ARTS CENTER
480 Olinda Rd, Makawao

A GOLF CART FROM THE PARKING LOT WILL BE AVAILABLE.

Seabury Hall's ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center
$6 - $48
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maui Choral Arts Association
808-866-0699
info@mauichoralarts.org
Mauichoralarts.org
Seabury Hall's ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center
480 Olinda Road
Makawao , Hawaii 96768