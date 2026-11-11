Maui Choral Arts Holiday Concert
Maui Choral Arts Holiday Concert
Maui Choral Arts, a 90-voice community choir, offers a Holiday Concert focused on light and love.
Join us for an afternoon of holiday favorites in fresh arrangements and new works to delight your ears, all bearing the theme of "The light of love".
The concert will run about 1 hour 45 minutes (including a 15-min intermission).
John Rowehl
Artistic Director and Conductor
Phillip Kirchman
Collaborative Pianist
with guest musicians:
Sharon Nakama Baybayan
Oboe
Nolan Wren
Percussion
SATURDAY, DEC 5, 2026 | 3 PM
SEABURY AʻALIʻIKŪHONUA CREATIVE ARTS CENTER
480 Olinda Rd, Makawao
A GOLF CART FROM THE PARKING LOT WILL BE AVAILABLE.
Seabury Hall's ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center
$6 - $48
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Maui Choral Arts Association
808-866-0699
info@mauichoralarts.org
Seabury Hall's ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center
480 Olinda RoadMakawao , Hawaii 96768