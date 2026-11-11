Maui Choral Arts Holiday Concert

Maui Choral Arts, a 90-voice community choir, offers a Holiday Concert focused on light and love.

Join us for an afternoon of holiday favorites in fresh arrangements and new works to delight your ears, all bearing the theme of "The light of love".

The concert will run about 1 hour 45 minutes (including a 15-min intermission).

John Rowehl

Artistic Director and Conductor

Phillip Kirchman

Collaborative Pianist

with guest musicians:

Sharon Nakama Baybayan

Oboe

Nolan Wren

Percussion

SATURDAY, DEC 5, 2026 | 3 PM

SEABURY AʻALIʻIKŪHONUA CREATIVE ARTS CENTER

480 Olinda Rd, Makawao

A GOLF CART FROM THE PARKING LOT WILL BE AVAILABLE.