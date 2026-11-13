Maui Bellydance Company

presents Zoe Jakes and Jillina Carlano

Saturday, November 21, 2026

Starts at 7:30pm

Run time: 2 hours with intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/766023/

About

An evening of dance and performance art featuring dynamic and multi-faceted talent from near and far! Zoe Jakes and Jillina Carlano headline this show for an epic night of entertainment!

About Zoe

Zoe Jakes has the desire and opportunity to bring belly dance to the masses, having performed at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo in front of thousands of people who don’t know belly dance from an elephant. It is her passion that Belly Dance can get wider recognition and respect. Zoe has classes at her home studio, Coven, in Oakland, travels all over the US to teach and perform, and has many classes on www.DaturaOnline.com.

In 2015 Zoe launched her own tribal fusion belly dance format, DanceCraftTM. The purpose of this accredited dance program is to provide a structure in which dancers can progress towards an achievable goal and provide an opportunity to build a dancer’s skills intelligently and clearly. This format applies strong technical training as a framework for artistry and creative expression.

DanceCraft focuses on dance technique, strength and flexibility, musicality, choreography, improvisation, critical thinking, stamina, analysis, teamwork, belly dance history, teaching, and creating original work.

About Jillina

Over 30 years experience, Jillina Carlano, has been producing results with dancers all over the globe.With over 30 years experience, Jillina Carlano, has been producing results with dancers all over the globe.

1999-2020 – Jillina’s Sahlala Dancers Company.

2003-2009 – Artistic Director and Main Choreographer for the Bellydance Superstars.

Career Highlights include Lollapalooza, Follies Berger, Paris, and Theater Mohammed V, Morocco, World Cultural Festival.

In 2009 Jillina created Bellydance Evolution which has taken the art to a higher level, appearing in over 29 countries and featured at Mawazine festival in Morocco.

Since 2016 she established Jillina’s BDExeprience that presents theatrical dance and serves to elevate and educate dancers globally. In 2020 she supported over 300 dance studios/teachers with her #2getherWeMove program. She continues to find deep reward in sharing the art of bellydance through coaching, choreography and productions.

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Ticket Information

(Including Fees)

Premium Seating:

$47.70 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$42.40 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$37.10

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$31.80

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS @

https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/766023/