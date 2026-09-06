Mary Foster’s Birthday Celebration

Celebrate the life and legacy of Mary Foster during a special day of historical and cultural programming at Foster Botanical Garden as part of Hawaiian History Month.

Explore the history of Foster Botanical Garden through special docent tours, documentary screenings, cultural presentations, and historical reenactments presented by the Friends of Honolulu Botanical Gardens and Hawaiʻi Ponoʻi Coalition.

Schedule of Events

10:30 a.m. — Special Docent Tour

Join a special guided tour of Foster Botanical Garden and learn about the garden’s remarkable history, plants, and people.

11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. & 2:00 p.m. — Nā Wahine Buda Kiakahi Documentary Screenings

Screenings will take place in the Conservatory Classroom, which has seating for 30.

1:00 p.m. — Metta Oli

Experience a presentation of the Karaniya Metta Sutta in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi at the Bodhi Tree.

1:00, 1:30 & 2:00 p.m. — Beginning of the Garden

The Friends of Honolulu Botanical Gardens will bring the early history of Foster Botanical Garden to life through historical reenactments.

The September 20 presentations are part of the Beginning of the Garden series taking place September 19, 20, 26, and 27. Register at: https://www.hawaiiponoi.info/

Come celebrate Mary Foster and discover the remarkable history, culture, and living collections of one of Honolulu’s treasured botanical gardens.