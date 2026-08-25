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Mānoa Valley Theatre presents Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical

Mānoa Valley Theatre presents Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical

Mānoa Valley Theatre opens its 2026–27 season Sept. 10 with Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical, inspired by the groundbreaking album that defined a generation.

See detailed ticket information at https://www.manoavalleytheatre.com/

Manoa Valley Theatre
28-52
Every week through Sep 27, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Manoa Valley Theatre
(808) 988-6131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com
http://www.manoavalleytheatre.com
Manoa Valley Theatre
2833 East Manoa Road
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
(808) 988-6131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com
http://www.manoavalleytheatre.com