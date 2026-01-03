Mālama Honua at Bishop Museum

Join Mālama Honua Public Charter School (MHPCS) for a special morning of celebration, community and connection at Bishop Museum. This meaningful summer community event brings together students, families, educators and community partners for a day of live music, cultural performances, food and craft vendors and community partner booths. Set against the backdrop of Bishop Museum's rich cultural and scientific exhibits, the morning will highlight the school's mission to cultivate a generation of learners grounded in Native Hawaiian values and committed to a sustainable future.

Presale tickets are $10 and include access to museum exhibits. General Admission is $38.95. Proceeds will benefit Mālama Honua PCS and support initiatives to preserve ʻāina-based practices and moʻolelo. Tickets can be purchased at the link.