Luenell at Blue Note Hawaii

Blue Note Comedy Series

Luenell

Get ready for an unforgettable night of non-stop laughs with Luenell, the "Original Bad Girl of Comedy"! Known for her big personality, booming voice, and iconic roles in Borat, Hacks, and Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America—plus her hit Dave Chappelle-produced Netflix special Town Business—this comedy legend is bringing her bold, unfiltered humor live to the stage. Tickets are selling fast—grab yours now before they're gone!

Ticket Prices $35-$45

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 6:30pm & 9pm

Doors 5pm & 8:30pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.