Lincoln Park Tennis Courts Grand Opening and Festival
Lincoln Park Tennis Courts Grand Opening and Festival
The County of Hawaii and USTA Hawaii invite you to the grand opening and festival at the Lincoln Park Tennis Courts!
Join us to experience the court, meet the community, and be part of our first serve.
12 pm: Grand Opening
1-3 pm: Age 8+, active players
3-4 pm: Age 6+, first-timers and beginners
* rackets and balls provided
Lincoln Park
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The County of Hawaii and USTA Hawaii
(808) 585-9503
publicrelations@hawaii.usta.com
Lincoln Park
426 Kinoole StreetHilo, Hawaii 96720