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Lincoln Park Tennis Courts Grand Opening and Festival

Lincoln Park Tennis Courts Grand Opening and Festival

The County of Hawaii and USTA Hawaii invite you to the grand opening and festival at the Lincoln Park Tennis Courts!
Join us to experience the court, meet the community, and be part of our first serve.
12 pm: Grand Opening
1-3 pm: Age 8+, active players
3-4 pm: Age 6+, first-timers and beginners
* rackets and balls provided

Lincoln Park
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The County of Hawaii and USTA Hawaii
(808) 585-9503
publicrelations@hawaii.usta.com
https://www.ustahawaii.com/
Lincoln Park
426 Kinoole Street
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
https://www.parks.hawaiicounty.gov/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/576/1912