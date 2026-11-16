Come celebrate the 2026 Light the World Giving Machine Launch at Ala Moana Centerstage!

Performers include

ʻĀlewa - Made in Hawaiʻi Festival Kani Ka Pila Grille Talent Search Winners

Ohana Arts - 2026 Honolulu Magazine 'Best of Honolulu

Kahu Ken Makuakāne - Kawaiahaʻo Church

Governor and First Lady Green Co-chair the Light the World Giving Machine initiative to help sixteen different local charities and four global charities at five locations in Hawai'i.

Customized vending machines at Ala Moana Center give people an opportunity to donate necessary goods and services to those in need via five local charities:

Adult Friends for Youth (a.f.y.)

Aloha Harvest

Ronald McDonald House Hawaii

CASA Hawaii (Court Appointed Special Advocates)

Make-a-Wish Foundation Hawaii

and two global charities:

Church World Service (CWS)

African Girls Hope Foundation