Light the World Giving Machine Launch Event at Ala Moana Center
Light the World Giving Machine Launch Event at Ala Moana Center
Come celebrate the 2026 Light the World Giving Machine Launch at Ala Moana Centerstage!
Performers include
ʻĀlewa - Made in Hawaiʻi Festival Kani Ka Pila Grille Talent Search Winners
Ohana Arts - 2026 Honolulu Magazine 'Best of Honolulu
Kahu Ken Makuakāne - Kawaiahaʻo Church
Governor and First Lady Green Co-chair the Light the World Giving Machine initiative to help sixteen different local charities and four global charities at five locations in Hawai'i.
Customized vending machines at Ala Moana Center give people an opportunity to donate necessary goods and services to those in need via five local charities:
Adult Friends for Youth (a.f.y.)
Aloha Harvest
Ronald McDonald House Hawaii
CASA Hawaii (Court Appointed Special Advocates)
Make-a-Wish Foundation Hawaii
and two global charities:
Church World Service (CWS)
African Girls Hope Foundation