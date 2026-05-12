Lee DeWyze at Blue Note Hawaii

With Opener Johnny Helm

Lee DeWyze emerged from Chicago’s rich music scene with a voice and songwriting shaped by intimacy, restraint, and lived experience. After years spent honing his craft in local rooms, his work reached a national audience when he won American Idol - a moment that marked not a culmination, but a beginning. Intent on defining himself beyond the television spotlight, DeWyze turned inward, committing fully to songwriting as both discipline and compass. That commitment crystallized with his debut album Frames, and soon after, his music found a second life onscreen. A pivotal placement on The Walking Dead introduced his work to a wider audience and opened the door to a prolific career in licensing and synchronization.​ Whether experienced live, discovered through film and television, or heard in moments of quiet reflection, Lee DeWyze’s work continues to resonate - defined by emotional honesty, prolific songwriting, and performances that linger long after the final note.