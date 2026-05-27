Lee DeWyze

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Starts at 7:00pm

Run-time: 75-90 minutes with no intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/725724/

About the Show

Presented by ProArts Playhouse

Lee DeWyze emerged from Chicago’s rich music scene with a voice and songwriting shaped by intimacy, restraint, and lived experience.

After years spent honing his craft in local rooms, his work reached a national audience when he won American Idol – a moment that marked not a culmination, but a beginning.

Intent on defining himself beyond the television spotlight, DeWyze turned inward, committing fully to his roots in songwriting as both discipline, a compass, and a devotional practice. That commitment crystallized with his debut album Frames, marking the beginning of a body of work rooted in emotional honesty and nuance. Across four full-length records, DeWyze has maintained an exceptionally prolific output, cultivating a catalog that balances indie sensibility with broad emotional reach.

Equally central to his career is his reputation as a live performer. For more than fifteen years, DeWyze has toured internationally, building a devoted following through performances defined by emotional gravity and quiet intensity. His shows favor connection over spectacle. His songs are delivered with vulnerability, space, and an instinctive understanding of when to let silence speak. Whether in intimate venues or on larger stages, his performances are often described as disarmingly personal, leaving audiences feeling less like spectators and more like participants.

DeWyze’s music exists in a space where intimacy and craft quietly command attention. His work has drawn comparisons to Iron & Wine and The Paper Kites, artists known for atmosphere and emotional precision. Rooted in early influences such as Cat Stevens, Paul Simon, all the way to Elliott Smith, his songwriting favors nuance over excess—melodies that unfold patiently, lyrics that reward close listening.

At the same time, there is a grounded, soulful weight to his delivery that recalls the emotional directness of Chris Stapleton. The result is a sound that feels both hushed and powerful—almost as if Chris Stapleton meets Gregory Alan Isakov—where raw feeling is filtered through elegance, and songs linger long after they end. While shaped by Americana and indie traditions, DeWyze’s music isn’t bound by genre—its emotional clarity allows listeners with broad and varied musical

tastes to find their way in.

Now based in Los Angeles, DeWyze has entered his next chapter with renewed focus and creative momentum. His latest album, Gone For Days, captures a period of reflection, clarity, and forward motion—true to the Americana genre, yet married to lyric-driven emotional

storytelling.

Whether experienced live or heard in moments of quiet reflection, Lee DeWyze’s work continues to resonate—defined by emotional honesty, prolific songwriting, and performances that linger long after the final note.

Ticket Information, includes fees:

Premium Seating:

$47.70 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$42.40 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$37.10

Partially-Obstructed View Seating:

$31.80

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/