Latin Dance Cardio (6-week limited class) at Still and Moving Center

In-person & Live Online

6-week limited class

October 10 – November 14 , 2026

Saturdays, 10:45 – 11:45 AM

Get moving, find your rhythm, and have fun! Latin Dance Cardio is an energizing inspired fitness class that combines rhythmic movement, easy-to-follow choreography, and cardio conditioning for a full-body workout.

Designed for all ages and fitness levels, the class encourages you to move at your own pace while building endurance, coordination, balance, and confidence. No dance experience is needed, just come ready to move, enjoy the music, and have a great time!

Move with intention. Find your rhythm. Feel good.