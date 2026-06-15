Last Dinosaurs

Ticket Prices

• $35.00 + fees

• Prices increase day of show

Ticket Locations

• The Republik Box Office (Tues-Fri 10am-1pm, cash only, $2 fee per ticket)

• eventim.us

• jointherepublik.com

• University of Hawaii Ticket & ID Office

All ages welcome (accompanied by an adult 18+)

• Lounge: 6:00 pm (21+)

• Doors: 7:00 pm

• Show: 8:00 pm