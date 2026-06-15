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Last Dinosaurs

Last Dinosaurs

Ticket Prices

• $35.00 + fees

• Prices increase day of show

Ticket Locations

• The Republik Box Office (Tues-Fri 10am-1pm, cash only, $2 fee per ticket)

• eventim.us

• jointherepublik.com

• University of Hawaii Ticket & ID Office

All ages welcome (accompanied by an adult 18+)

• Lounge: 6:00 pm (21+)

• Doors: 7:00 pm

• Show: 8:00 pm

The Republik
$35.00 + fees
08:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

BAMP Project
info@bampproject.com
bampproject.com
The Republik
1349 Kapiolani Blvd #30
Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
8089417469
hello@jointherepublik.com
jointherepublik.com