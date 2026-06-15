Last Dinosaurs
Last Dinosaurs
Ticket Prices
• $35.00 + fees
• Prices increase day of show
Ticket Locations
• The Republik Box Office (Tues-Fri 10am-1pm, cash only, $2 fee per ticket)
• eventim.us
• jointherepublik.com
• University of Hawaii Ticket & ID Office
All ages welcome (accompanied by an adult 18+)
• Lounge: 6:00 pm (21+)
• Doors: 7:00 pm
• Show: 8:00 pm
The Republik
$35.00 + fees
08:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
BAMP Project
info@bampproject.com
The Republik
1349 Kapiolani Blvd #30Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
8089417469
hello@jointherepublik.com