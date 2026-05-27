Las Vegas Comic of the Year: Ken Block

Las Vegas Comic Impressionist of the Year! Featuring Ken Block

Sunday, June 7, 2026

Starts at 7:00pm

Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/726437/

About the Show

Ken has become one of the most versatile comic impressionists on the scene today. He performs in venues across the globe, from theaters, cruise ships, corporate events and showrooms from Hawaii to Atlantic City. With over 100 impressions in each show, spanning over 50 years of singers, comedians, politicians and show business luminaries, his universally received performance has something for everyone.

“If you are lucky enough to see a Ken Block show, you will laugh, you will cry, but most of all, you will be entertained.”

His is a show you will never forget. Experience it for yourself… Ken Block.

Ticket Pricing includes fees:

Premium:

$31.80 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred:

$26.50 Best-view seating in either the front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular:

$21.20

Slightly-Obstructed View:

$15.90

$5 OFF for Kupuna (Seniors)

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/726437/