Las Vegas Comic of the Year: Ken Block
Las Vegas Comic of the Year: Ken Block
Las Vegas Comic Impressionist of the Year! Featuring Ken Block
Sunday, June 7, 2026
Starts at 7:00pm
Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/726437/
About the Show
Ken has become one of the most versatile comic impressionists on the scene today. He performs in venues across the globe, from theaters, cruise ships, corporate events and showrooms from Hawaii to Atlantic City. With over 100 impressions in each show, spanning over 50 years of singers, comedians, politicians and show business luminaries, his universally received performance has something for everyone.
“If you are lucky enough to see a Ken Block show, you will laugh, you will cry, but most of all, you will be entertained.”
His is a show you will never forget. Experience it for yourself… Ken Block.
Ticket Pricing includes fees:
Premium:
$31.80 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables
Preferred:
$26.50 Best-view seating in either the front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section
Regular:
$21.20
Slightly-Obstructed View:
$15.90
$5 OFF for Kupuna (Seniors)
For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/726437/