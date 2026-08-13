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Language Class: Journey into Language and Memory

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Language Class: Journey into Language and Memory

The Friends of Italy Society of Hawai’i invites all Italy lovers to its next Italian language course. Over eight Thursday evenings, students explore a mystery novel by Naples author Armando Guarino, combining reading, grammar, and conversation with the culture, music, and poetry of Italy. All levels welcome, from beginners to advanced speakers. Membership required; space is limited. To register, visit friendsofitalyhawaii.org or email info@friendsofitalyhawaii.org.

First Unitarian Church of Honolulu
$210
Every week through Nov 19, 2026.
Thursday: 04:30 PM - 07:30 PM
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Event Supported By

Friends of Italy Hawaii
(619) 961-5553
friendsofitalyhawaii@gmail.com
https://www.friendsofitalyhawaii.org/
First Unitarian Church of Honolulu
2500 Pali Highway
Honolulu, Hawaii 96817
8085954047
office@unitariansofhi.org
uuhonolulu.org