Language Class: Journey into Language and Memory

The Friends of Italy Society of Hawai’i invites all Italy lovers to its next Italian language course. Over eight Thursday evenings, students explore a mystery novel by Naples author Armando Guarino, combining reading, grammar, and conversation with the culture, music, and poetry of Italy. All levels welcome, from beginners to advanced speakers. Membership required; space is limited. To register, visit friendsofitalyhawaii.org or email info@friendsofitalyhawaii.org.