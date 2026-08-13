Language Class: Journey into Language and Memory
Language Class: Journey into Language and Memory
The Friends of Italy Society of Hawai’i invites all Italy lovers to its next Italian language course. Over eight Thursday evenings, students explore a mystery novel by Naples author Armando Guarino, combining reading, grammar, and conversation with the culture, music, and poetry of Italy. All levels welcome, from beginners to advanced speakers. Membership required; space is limited. To register, visit friendsofitalyhawaii.org or email info@friendsofitalyhawaii.org.
First Unitarian Church of Honolulu
$210
Every week through Nov 19, 2026.
Thursday: 04:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Thursday: 04:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Event Supported By
Friends of Italy Hawaii
(619) 961-5553
friendsofitalyhawaii@gmail.com
First Unitarian Church of Honolulu
2500 Pali HighwayHonolulu, Hawaii 96817
8085954047
office@unitariansofhi.org