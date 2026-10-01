KOTA The Friend at Blue Note Hawaii

KOTA The Friend

KOTA is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He got his stage name from the Disney movie Brother Bear and is actually a Native American word “Koda” meaning friend.

KOTA most recently released his No Rap on Sunday album, which include singles featuring Big Sean and Fivio Foreign. Besides his No Rap on Sunday release, KOTA has released a number of albums and EPs.

KOTA is a trained musician as well. He started playing the trumpet in the 4th grade, in a Brooklyn public school. He was able to get accepted into music programs in middle school, high school, and college, as a trumpet player. After KOTA left college he started his music career, as a writer and performer.

KOTA’s music has been featured in movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms.

KOTA the Friend cited Jay-Z, Nas, Kid Cudi, Bob Dylan, The Beatles and Pharrell as some of his influences in music.

DJ Delve

Long time Hawai'i Club DJ Delve has an incredible depth of musical knowledge spanning all genres, able to impeccably balance taste and execution to set the perfect vibe for any event. He has opened up for countless shows including Anderson Paak, Future, Jhene Aiko, Kehlani, Keys N Krates,Lana Del Ray, Toro Y Moi and many, mnay more.

Tickets $30-$40

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 7pm

Doors 5pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.