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Kellen Erskine: Standup Comedy

Kellen Erskine: Standup Comedy

Kellen Erskine: Stand Up Comedy
Saturday, November 14, 2026
Starts at 7:30pm
90 minutes, No Intermission
BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/756734/

About the Show
With three Dry Bar specials and an appearance on Conan, Kellen is bringing his observational humor to Maui for the first time! With a new hour of material, Kellen is excited to share fresh observations, one liners, razor-sharp crowd banter, and new stories–including the time he bombed in front of his comedy hero, Robin Williams.

Ticket Information (Including Fees)
Premium Seating:
$37.10 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables
Preferred Seating:
$31.80 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section
Regular Seating:
$26.50
Partially-Obstructed View Seats:
$21.20
Discounts:
$5 OFF Kama’aina (with valid State of Hawai’i ID)
BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/756734/

ProArts Theater
21.20--37.10
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ProArts Playhouse
808-463-6550
info@proartsmaui.org
www.ProArtsMaui.org

Artist Group Info

info@proartsmaui.org
https://proartsmaui.org
ProArts Theater
1280 S Kihei Rd, Azeka Makai Center
Kihei, Hawaii 96753
8084636550
lin@proartsmaui.org
Http://www.proartsmaui.org