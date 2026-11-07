Kellen Erskine: Standup Comedy

Kellen Erskine: Stand Up Comedy

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Starts at 7:30pm

90 minutes, No Intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/756734/

About the Show

With three Dry Bar specials and an appearance on Conan, Kellen is bringing his observational humor to Maui for the first time! With a new hour of material, Kellen is excited to share fresh observations, one liners, razor-sharp crowd banter, and new stories–including the time he bombed in front of his comedy hero, Robin Williams.

Ticket Information (Including Fees)

Premium Seating:

$37.10 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$31.80 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$26.50

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$21.20

Discounts:

$5 OFF Kama’aina (with valid State of Hawai’i ID)

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/756734/