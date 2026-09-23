Halloween fun for the whole ʻohana returns to Haleʻiwa Store Lots! 🎃

Join us in the Kamehamalu Courtyard on Saturday, October 24 for our annual Keiki Halloween Costume Contest & Trick-or-Treat celebration!

Event Schedule:

Registration: 11:00 AM

Costume Contest: 12:00 PM

The costume contest is open to keiki ages 0–12 & ʻOhana, with the first 50 entries accepted for each category: Ages 0–3, Ages 4–8, Ages 9–12, and ʻOhana. Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in each category.

We’re giving away $1,000 in prizes!

Afterward, keep the Halloween fun going with trick-or-treating at participating merchants. Just look for the “Trick-or-Treat” signs — treats are available while supplies last. Participating merchants will be announced soon.

Come in costume, bring the ʻohana, and celebrate Halloween with us in historic Haleʻiwa! 🎃🍬

Follow @haleiwastorelots on Instagram for event updates.