Keiki Halloween at The Shops at Wailea

Costumes, candy and Halloween fun return to The Shops at Wailea on Saturday, October 24, from 3 to 7pm. Sponsored by Hilton Grand Vacations, this complimentary, family-friendly celebration features center-wide trick-or-treating, balloon animals, an interactive magic show by Brenton Keith & His Bag O’ Tricks and a festive costume contest for keiki, families and pets.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their most creative, whimsical or spooky costumes for a chance to win prizes, including a grand prize of two flight vouchers valid on Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights between Hawaii and North America. Costume contest registration is available in advance via Eventbrite or on-site the day of the event from 2 to 4pm, with the contest beginning at 5pm.

The Shops at Wailea is located at 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive in Wailea, Maui. For more information and event updates, visit theshopsatwailea.com

