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Keiki Halloween at The Shops at Wailea

Keiki Halloween at The Shops at Wailea

Costumes, candy and Halloween fun return to The Shops at Wailea on Saturday, October 24, from 3 to 7pm. Sponsored by Hilton Grand Vacations, this complimentary, family-friendly celebration features center-wide trick-or-treating, balloon animals, an interactive magic show by Brenton Keith & His Bag O’ Tricks and a festive costume contest for keiki, families and pets.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their most creative, whimsical or spooky costumes for a chance to win prizes, including a grand prize of two flight vouchers valid on Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights between Hawaii and North America. Costume contest registration is available in advance via Eventbrite or on-site the day of the event from 2 to 4pm, with the contest beginning at 5pm.

The Shops at Wailea is located at 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive in Wailea, Maui. For more information and event updates, visit theshopsatwailea.com

The Shops at Wailea
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
The Shops at Wailea
3750 Wailea Alanui Drive
Wailea, Hawaii 96753
https://www.theshopsatwailea.com/event/31741-keiki-halloween-at-the-shops